Crude prices shake off losses from big jump in U.S. crude supplies

Crude oil futures zigged-zagged their way to gains, closing at highs of the day after the U.S. and Turkey announced a five-day cease fire in Syria and overcoming earlier losses that followed a fifth straight weekly rise in U.S. crude stockpiles.

November WTI crude settled +1.1% to $53.93/bbl, and December Brent +0.8% to $59.91/bbl.

The price move following the Syria news "does seem counterintuitive," IHS Markit energy analyst Marshall Steeves tells MarketWatch. "The Turkish incursion hadn't taken oil production off the market, so the peace agreement isn't directly impactful."

Perceived risky assets also enjoyed a bump from the tentative Brexit deal, although the pact must be approved by the British parliament and other European Union member states.

Prices had traded mostly lower after the EIA reported U.S. inventories rose by a much more than expected 9.3M barrels in the week ended Oct. 11, and the refinery utilization rate dropped to its lowest since September 2017.

"One saving grace for the bulls is that the drop to such a lowly level of refining activity has helped to encourage solid draws to both gasoline and distillate inventories," says Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, DTO, OILU, USL, USOU, OILD, WTIU, USOI, OLO, OILK, SZO, USOD, OLEM, WTID, OILX