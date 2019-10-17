Atlassian -2.3% after beats, Code Barrel acquisition

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) -2.3% reports Q1 beats with 36% Y/Y revenue growth and upside Q2 guidance that sees revenue of $386-390M (consensus: $381.6M), EPS of $0.27 (consensus: $0.26), and 86% gross margin (consensus: 85.8%).

The FY outlook has revenue of $1.56-1.57B (consensus: $1.55B) and EPS of $1.00, one cent below consensus. Gross margin is forecast at 85-86% (consensus: 85.4%). Capex is expected at $30M for the year.

Q1 cash flow from operations totaled $76.2M and FCF came in at $62.4M.

Acquisition: Atlassian buys Code Barrel, which created Automation for Jira, a tool for simplifying routines in Jira without knowing code. Terms weren't disclosed.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.