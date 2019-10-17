E*Trade +2.5% as Q3 results beat estimates

E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) gains 2.5% in after-hours trading after Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.04 exceeds the average analyst estimate of $1.02.

Compares with 90 cents in Q2 and $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total net revenue of $767M beats the consensus estimate of $742.8M; compares with $685M in Q2 and $720M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 adjusted operating margin of 48% rises from 42% in Q2 and equal to Q3 2018's level.

Q3 net interest margin of 3.28% vs. 3.20% in Q2 and 3.10% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 daily average revenue trades of 267K, down 1% Q/Q and up 5% Y/Y.

Q3 net new retail and advisor services assets of $2.8B compares with $1.6B in Q2 and $3.4B in Q3 2018.

Q3 average commission per trade $7.18 vs. $7.14 in Q2 and $7.34 in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

