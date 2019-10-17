Stocks score lackluster win after Brexit deal, earnings results
Oct. 17, 2019 4:35 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Stocks eked out modest gains following a new Brexit deal between the U.K. and European Union together with solid earnings from some heavyweight names including Netflix and Morgan Stanley.
- But there was scant buying confidence, as the S&P 500 index wavered mostly below its opening levels during the session to close below 3,000.
- Initial enthusiasm over the Brexit agreement was tempered by the fact that the deal faces an uphill battle in the British Parliament, where a vote is expected on Saturday.
- Still, 10 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished in the green, with only information technology (-0.2%) ending lower after IBM missed revenue estimates.
- Health care (+0.8%) likely outperformed on optimism that a package offered by five companies - J&J, Teva, McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen - could settle the opioid lawsuits.
- Treasury prices ticked lower, nudging the two-year yield 2 bps higher to 1.61% and the 10-year yield up a basis point to 1.76%.
- WTI November crude oil settled +1.1% to $53.93/bbl despite a much higher than expected increase in U.S. crude stockpiles.