Bank OZK drops 1.1% after Q3 EPS falls short

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) falls 1.1% in after-hours trading after Q3 net income of $103.9M, or 81 cents per share, misses the average analyst estimate of 82 cents per share.

Compares with $74.2M, or 58 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter, which included pretax expenses of $10.8M for its name change and rebranding and net charge-offs of $45.5M on two unrelated credits.

Q3 net interest income of $218.8M fell from $220.6M in the year-ago quarter; net interest margin (FTE) of 4.26% vs. 4.47% a year earlier.

Writedowns of foreclosed and other assets were $354M vs. $544M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net charge-offs to average total loans were 0.12% vs. 1.14% a year ago.

Total loans of $17.73B at Sept. 30, 2019 rose 6% Y/Y.

Deposits of 18.44B at Sept. 30, 2019 increased 3.5% Y/Y.

Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity of 12.33% vs. 13.70% in Q2 and 9.99% in the year-ago quarter.

Tangible book value per share of $26.30 at Sept. 30, 2019 improved from $25.61 at June 30, 2019.

Conference call on Oct. 18 at 11:00 AM ET.

