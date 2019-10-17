J&J's Tremfya shows long-term benefit in late-stage psoriasis study

Updated data from the open-label portion of a Phase 3 clinical trial, VOYAGE 1, evaluating Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceutical's TREMFYA (guselkumab) in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis showed a sustained treatment benefit. The results are being presented at the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference in Las Vegas.

Responses as measured by PASI 100 (100% clear skin), IGA0/1 (clear or almost clear skin) and IGA 0 (clear skin) observed at week 52 were sustained at week 204 (about four years). The proportions of responders with PSSD symptom scores of 0 (no psoriasis symptoms) were consistent at weeks 76 and 204.

No new safety signals were observed.

The FDA approved the IL-23 inhibitor in July 2017 for the indication.