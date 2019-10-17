Nintendo Switch passes 15M sold in North America

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) says its Switch and Switch Lite systems have surpassed unit sales of 15M in North America.

That's since a March 2017 launch.

The console has been the best-selling major videogame console in the U.S. for several months, as major rivals Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Sony (NYSE:SNE) have progressed on plans for their next-generation consoles.

Also, 14 Switch games have surpassed 1M units in sales, led by four that have topped 6M: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.