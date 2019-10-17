Final 737 MAX simulator tests seen beginning early next month - CNN

A select group of U.S. and international pilots are expected to participate as soon as early November in the final round of simulator testing of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) new flight control system software for the 737 MAX, CNN reports.

The tests will be conducted in a Boeing simulator in Seattle with Federal Aviation Administration regulators observing, where pilots will experience scenarios and flight control failures that mirror the difficulties pilots experienced in the two deadly 737 MAX crashes that killed a combined 346 people.

Separately, Reuters reports lawyers representing families of passengers killed in the MAX crash in Ethiopia are set to issue subpoenas to Southwest Airlines and American Airlines.

The lawyers reportedly want to know what Boeing promised potential airline customers about flight crew training and the MAX certification process, as well as its communications with the two airlines related to October's Lion Air crash in Indonesia and the Ethiopian Airlines crash in March.