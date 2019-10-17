Brandywine Realty introduces 2020 FFO guidance range

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) introduces 2020 FFO guidance of $1.41-$1.51 per share; compares with average analyst estimate of $1.46.

Narrows 2019 FFO guidance to $1.41-$1.43 from $1.40 -$1.44; compares with consensus estimate of $1.42.

Q3 FFO per share of 36 cents matches consensus and rises from 35 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total revenue of $145.3M increases from $135.0M; beats average analyst estimate of $143.2M.

Q3 core portfolio is 93.2% occupied and 95.5% leased.

Conference call on Oct. 18 at 9:00 AM ET.

