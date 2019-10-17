ADT acquiring alarm verification firm I-View Now

ADT is acquiring I-View Now to boost its owned and operated monitoring services.

The target is a specialist in video alarm verification, and ADT says its acquisition will help reduce false alarms.

"Video, location, sound, sensor, user, and activity data can now be combined with predictive analytics to provide a comprehensive dashboard of information about what is taking place during an alarm," ADT says.

Customers can choose to allow ADT access to additional data (such as video feeds) if they're not available to confirm an emergency.

ADT is running a pilot program with I-View Now technology in some markets, and says it will be available to current and future ADT customers later in Q4.