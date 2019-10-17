Olin downgraded at J.P. Morgan on caustic soda pricing concerns

Olin (OLN -1.2% ) is lower after J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Neutral from Overweight with a $19 price target of $19, as analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas says any upcoming recession would be "less friendly" to caustic soda pricing and profitability than past downturns.

In the current economic environment, a sharp housing contraction is unlikely relative to industrial demand, as is the possibility of a sharp counter-cyclical rise in caustic soda prices stemming from a supply/demand squeeze, Zekauskas also says.

OLN and peer Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) were both downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup last week on soft chlor-alkali demand; J.P. Morgan also rates WLK at Neutral.

