AT&T +1.3% on report of talks with Elliott over campaign

AT&T (NYSE:T) is up 1.3% after hours as the WSJ reports the company's in talks with Elliott Management to resolve that firm's activist campaign for changes.

It's a deal that could come this month (or yet fall apart).

A number of items are under discussion, according to the report, including launching a strategic review of assets for disposal, a push to improve margins, a stock buyback or board changes on which Elliott would consult.

A delay in AT&T's earnings release from next week to Oct. 28 should set up more time for an agreement.

Elliott has reportedly assembled a list of board candidates, and if the peace deal fails, they could become the seeds of a proxy fight next year.