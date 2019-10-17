TC Energy to cut October volumes on Keystone after force majeure - Reuters

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) will cut crude volumes flowing through its 590K bbl/day Keystone oil pipeline by ~20% for the rest of October after declaring force majeure due to a snowstorm in Manitoba, Reuters reports.

The timeline for a return to full operations is unknown, as the province is trying to restore power to thousands of people affected by the weekend storm.

Traders say the outage also likely will disrupt flows on the company's 750K bbl/day Marketlink pipeline, which connects Cushing, Okla., to Nederland, Tex., although most of the disruption would affect flows into Cushing rather than the Gulf Coast.