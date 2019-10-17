Gildan -12.5% on preliminary results, guidance cut

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) is 12.5% lower postmarket after posting preliminary results that fell short of guidance and cutting its profit forecast.

It's expecting to report GAAP diluted EPS for Q3 of $0.51 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.53, both down 7% Y/Y vs. previous guidance for a flat result.

Sales are expected at $740M, down 2% (vs. projections for mid-single-digit growth): $620M in activewear and $120M in hosiery/underwear.

"During the third quarter of 2019, we experienced significantly weaker than expected demand for imprintables in North America and ongoing softness in international imprintable markets," the company says.

The company's revising forecasts lower as it assumes the imprintables weakness worldwide will persist in Q4. It's cutting Q4 sales estimates by $70M on lower demand expectations, and sees distributor inventory destocking negatively impacting sales by $100M.

It now expects full-year sales to be down low single digits vs. 2018. Adjusted diluted EPS is forecast at $1.65-$1.70.

The company will report Q3 results on Oct. 31 before the open.