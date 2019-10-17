Dispute with lender could force Ferrellgas to restructure debt - Bloomberg

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) is mired in a dispute with TPG Specialty Lending, which provides a $575M credit facility that makes up the bulk of the company's liquidity, and is running out of time to turn things around, Bloomberg reports.

TPG may allege a default because the auditor's statement includes a warning of substantial doubt about FGP's viability, which could force FGP to restructure, sell assets or pursue other financial transactions, says Bloomberg, citing the company's 10-K filing.

FGP risks accelerating payment on some of its ~$2B debt load and hurting its liquidity if it cannot satisfy TPG, the report says, noting FGP reported just $11.1M in cash as of July 31 and $155.1M of availability under its under senior secured credit facility.

Some investors reportedly are interested in injecting new money into FGP, and the company believes it will have adequate liquidity and time to improve the balance sheet and figure out a way to refinance $357M of bonds maturing in June.