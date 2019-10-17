Alkermes +1.5% on tentative Vumerity approval

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is up 1.5% after disclosing it's gotten a tentative FDA approval for Vumerity (diroximel fumarate) for treating relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

Final approval is subject to the "expiration of a period of patent protection and/or exclusivity."

The company says it believes this period relates to the term of a patent of the reference listed drug product that's set to expire Oct. 20.

It filed its new drug application in December 2018, and certified to applicable patents of the reference listed drug product assuming a PDUFA action date in December 2019, aiming for a commercial launch as soon as possible after that.