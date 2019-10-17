Schwab to enable fractional share trading

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) will enable investors to buy and sell fractions of shares, founder and chairman Charles R. Schwab says. The move, a first for a major incumbent brokerage, is part of an effort to attract younger clients.

Earlier this month, Schwab eliminated trading commissions, setting off a war among brokerages that led to TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) dropping commissions later on the same day. Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) eliminated commissions a few days prior for members of its "Lite" program. Subsequently, E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC), TradeStation, and Fidelity all moved to zero commission trading. It will be interesting to watch whether they follow suit on fractional trading.

Fractional share trading allows investors diversify their investment portfolios by spreading relatively small pots of money over a broader range of stocks.

Markets punished SCHW and other brokers for the move, concerned about the impact of zero commissions on their bottom lines. But investor Nicholas Ward, who publishes on Seeking Alpha and runs the Dividend Growth Club investor service, says Scwhab's valuation is too attractive to ignore.

SCHW shares rose 1.1% today to $39.45, having fallen below $36 in early October.