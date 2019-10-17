Chevron says end of Venezuela waiver would only help Russia

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is arguing against the Trump administration's plans to allow the expiration of its Venezuela sanctions waiver, S&P Global Platts reports, saying such a move could ultimately increase the country's oil production, providing a boost to both the Maduro regime and Russia's standing in the global market.

Some analysts say Venezuela's oil output, already at a historically low 600K bbl/day, could plunge below 300K bbl/day if the waiver is allowed to expire on Oct. 25, but CVX and other analysts believe any decline would be short-lived if Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), or another Russian or Chinese firm, takes control of CVX's Venezuelan assets.

Of the 25 drilling rigs still operating in the country, 20 are supplied by Venezuela's PDVSA and five by U.S. companies for CVX's joint ventures, but the projects are operated by PDVSA and not CVX, which would minimize any production impact from CVX's departure, says David Voght of the IPD Latin America energy consultancy.

"If Chevron is forced to leave Venezuela, non-U.S. companies will fill the void and oil production will continue," a company spokesperson said this week.

CVX has said it stands to lose ~$2.5B if the waiver expires and it is forced to leave Venezuela.