Kinder Morgan's Permian pipeline delay boosts nat gas 2021-21 winter futures

U.S. natural gas futures for winter 2020-21 jumped today after Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) delayed the projected in-service date for its Permian Highway gas pipeline to early 2021, Reuters reports.

The market had expected Permian Highway to enter service during H2 2020, providing drillers with needed takeaway capacity from the Permian Basin ahead of next winter's seasonal increase in heating demand.

Prices for winter gas futures rose ~$0.03 to $2.73/MMBtu in January 2021 and $2.69/MMBtu in February 2021, compared with just a $0.014 move for the November 2019 front-month contract.

"The Permian is expected to be the engine of natural gas production growth once again next year due to its ability to produce regardless of gas prices," says Gelber & Associates analyst Daniel Myers, but "this may be in jeopardy without additional takeaway capacity from Permian Highway in 2020."

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, KOLD, UNL, GAZB, GAZ