Spotlight on Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) is due to hold an analyst day event in New Orleans today.

Heading into the presentation by Sanderson execs, there has been a lot of discussion over the ongoing impact of the African Swine Fever. The last read from Sanderson Farms was that it expected a shortage of pork in China to raise prices globally for chicken and beef.

Sanderson Farms is also expected to provide an update on current marketing initiatives, the export markets and the domestic retail grocery/food service market.

Shares of Sanderson Farms are up 46% YTD.