Fedheads to talk

Investors will get a steady dose of Federal Reserve talk today as Robert Kaplan, Esther George, Neel Kashkari and Richard Klarida all have speeches scheduled.

The burning question at the moment is if the Fed will cut rates again at the FOMC meeting on October 29-30 or hit the pause button. Some Fed watchers think policymakers will want to see what effect the current stimulus has on the economy before continuing with rate cuts. The speeches today also give Fed officials the chance to stress again the importance of the central bank maintaining its independence into an election year.