Oil traders weigh supply and demand factors

Oil prices continue to look for direction after some cooling off of Middle East tension and a tentative Brexit deal offset concerns over cooling growth in China and a fifth straight weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies.

Looking ahead, ANZ Research sees downward pressure on prices. "Concerns about softer growth in the demand for oil and doubts about OPEC's ability to rebalance the market on the current production cut rate will be key drags on prices in the near term," noted the firm.

In today's early action, WTI crude oil futures +0.1% to $54.00/bbl and Brent crude -0.2% to $59.81/bbl.

