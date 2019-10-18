Credit Suisse goes negative in Switzerland

A new policy by Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) will see wealthy clients with large cash deposits in Swiss francs charged a fee to hold cash balances at the bank.

Individual and business customers will be charged a rate of -0.75% on cash balances above 2M Swiss francs, while balances of less than 2M francs will be unaffected.

A rate of -0.85% will be imposed on business customers with balances above 10M francs.

Other banks in Switzerland have already adopted the negative interest rate policy.