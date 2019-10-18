Global markets take cooling China GDP in stride

Asian markets were mixed after China reported GDP of 6.0% in Q3 vs. the 6.2% pace recorded in Q2 and the consensus forecast for a 6.1% gain. The GDP print was the weakest in more than 26 years. While industrial production and retail sales in China perked up a bit by quarter's end amid the trade war, investment in fixed assets was soft and investment in agriculture, manufacturing and industrial sectors fell off in September.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.1% , while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.2% and the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite was flat. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.6% after inflation rose 0.3% in September as expected. South Korea's Kospi was flat on the day, while Australia's ASX 200 dropped 0.8% higher on the day.