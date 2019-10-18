WD-40 down 5.3% premarket as FY2020 outlook lower than consensus

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) slips ~5.3% premarket on lower FY2020 EPS outlook of $4.74 to $4.83 vs. $4.98 consensus and revenue of $436M to $453M vs. $444M consensus.

Net sales by segment: Americas: $49.32M (+1%); EMEA: $36.36M (-1%); Asia-Pacific: $21.07M (+22%).

Gross margin rate improved 60 bps to 54.6%.

Maintenance products sales increased 4% to $97.27M.

Homecare and cleaning products sales down 0.4% to $9.47M.

GAAP net income declined 60% Y/Y to $8.6M for the quarter.

FY2020 Guidance: Net sales: $436M to $453M (+3% to +7%); Gross margin rate: 54% to 55%; Advertising and promotion investments expense rate: 5.5% to 6%; Tax: 20% to 22%; Net income: $65M to $66.2M; Diluted EPS: $4.74 to $4.83; Weighted average shares outstanding: 13.7M.

