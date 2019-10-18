Renault -12% after profit warning

Shares of Renault (OTC:RNSDF) are down sharply in Paris after yesterday's post-close earnings warning from the automaker rattled investors.

Renault execs pointed to difficulties in Argentina and Turkey as contributing factors in the reduced organic sales outlook.

"Needless to say that this profit warning comes at a time of major instability at Renault and its partner Nissan. Investor worries will more likely intensify," notes Evercore on the development.

Renault is down 12.17% in Paris trading at last check.

