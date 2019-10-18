Credit Suisse positive on Domino's

Credit Suisse stays positive on Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) after last week's reduction in the company's long-term outlook.

"Despite competitive headwinds, we expect US SSS to at least stabilize in 2020 against lower incremental competitive headwinds, easier SSS and more aggressive near-term initiatives, which should improve sentiment," writes analyst Lauren Silberman.

"We expect DPZ will focus on enhancing its competitive advantage within the delivery segment through improved execution given less of an advantage in the convenience of offering delivery," she adds.

CS has an Outperform rating on Domino's and price target of $300 vs. the sell-side consensus PT of $281.27.