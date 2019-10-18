Chipotle shakes off a bear rating

Bank of America Merrill Lynch shifts to a Neutral position on Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) after having the restaurant stock slotted at Underperform.

"While we still struggle with the valuation upside, our expectations that CMG will deliver near-term EPS upside to consensus makes a correction in the multiple unlikely, driving our decision to move to Neutral," reasons the firm.

BAML doesn't expect a return to peak margins for Chipotle, but thinks strong comparable sales and EPS growth should support valuation.

BAML moves to a price objective of $850 from $590 (50X the 2020 EPS estimate).