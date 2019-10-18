Comparable sales shine at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) trades higher after reporting Q3 organic sales growth of +5% vs. +4.1% consensus. The solid quarter included 3% organic sales growth in North America and Asia Pacific. as well as a 4% gain for the EMEA region. Strong comps were turned in by the Latin America (+12), Global Ventures (+14%) and Bottling (+9%) segments.

EPS matched consensus estimates despite a 6 bp F/X headwind. Comparable operating margin fell to 28.1% during the quarter from 30.7% a year ago.

The beverage giant reaffirmed full-year guidance for organic revenue up at least 5% and EPS growth of -1% to +1%. Capital expenditures of $2.2B expected vs. $2.4B prior guidance and $2.24B consensus.

Shares of Coca-Cola are up 1.49% premarket to $54.59.

Previously: Coca-Cola EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Oct. 18)