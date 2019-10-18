Synchrony Financial Q3 beats as NII, active accounts grow

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.22 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.13 as net interest income rose 4% and average active accounts grew 2%.

Including a 38 cent-per-share benefit from a reduction in the reserve related to the sale of the Walmart consumer portfolio, GAAP EPS came to $1.60.

Compares with EPS of $1.24 in Q2 and 91 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 loan receivables decreased 5% to $83.2M; excluding the Walmart portfolio from both periods, loan receivables grew 6%.

Net interest income of $4.39B from $4.16B in Q2 and $4.21B in the year-ago quarter; net interest margin of 16.29% vs. 15.75% in Q2 and 16.41% in the year-ago quarter.

Purchase volume rose by 5% to $38.4B; average active accounts increased 2% to 76.7M.

Q3 net charge-off rate of 5.35% falls from 6.01% in Q2 and increased from 4.97% in Q3 2018.

Book value per share of $23.13 at Sept. 30, 2019 increased from $22.03 at June 30, 2019.

