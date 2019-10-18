Citizens Financial's mortgage banking helps offset NIM pressure in Q3

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Q3 underlying EPS of 98 cents per share exceeds the average analyst estimate by 2 cents as noninterest income rises 19% Y/Y on strong mortgage banking results.

Compares with 96 cents in Q2 and 93 cents in Q3 2018.

“Our mortgage business provided a good offset to the pressure on net interest margin, and we feel we did a good job on managing down deposit costs,” said Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun.

Q3 net interest income of $1.15B fell 2% Q/Q and was roughly flat Y/Y.

Q3 net interest margin on FTE basis of 3.12% narrowed from 3.21% in Q2 and 3.22% in Q3 2018.

Q3 noninterest income of $493M rose 7% Q/Q and 19% Y/Y; mortgage banking fees of $117M rose from $62M in Q2 and $49M in the year-ago quarter; service charges and fees of $128M rose from $126M in Q2 and fell from $131M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net charge-off rate of 0.38% ticked up from 0.36% in Q2 and 0.30% in Q3 2018.

Q3 underlying return on tangible common equity of 12.6% compares with 12.9% in Q2 and 13.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Citizens Financial EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Oct. 18)