European advisory group backs expanded label for J&J's Darzalex

Genmab A/S (OTCPK:GNMSF) announces that the European advisory group CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of licensee Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Darzalex (daratumumab), combined with lenalidomide and dexamethasone, for treating newly diagnosed adult patients with multiple myeloma (MM) who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant.

The combination is currently approved in the EU for MM patients who have received at least one prior line of therapy.

The marketing application was submitted by Janssen Pharmaceutica NV in March.

Genmab granted an exclusive global license to J&J's Janssen Biotech in August 2012.

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days.