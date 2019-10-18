UEEC reports positive results from HemoStyp human trial

United Health Products (OTCPK:UEEC) has received the final report from an independent review of the results of its human clinical trial.

For the primary analysis comparing HemoStyp versus Surgicel for hemostasis in 10 minutes, both non-inferiority and superiority were satisfied in both ITT population and PP population.

For the secondary analysis, HemoStyp was significantly better than Surgicel with respect to the percentage achieving hemostasis at 2 minutes, 5 minutes, and 10 minutes.

This trial was conducted on 236 Western Institutional Review Board approved and consented patients.