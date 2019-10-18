American Express Q3 reflects strong consumer spending

American Express (NYSE:AXP) gains 2.0% in premarket trading after Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.08 beats the consensus estimate of $2.02 driven by strong growth in its consumer segment.

Increased from $1.88 in the year-ago quarter.

Reaffirms 2019 adjusted EPS guidance of $7.85-$8.35; consensus estimate $8.10.

Q3 net interest income of $2.20B improves from $2.07B in Q2 and $1.96B in Q3 2018.

Q3 net interest yield on average card member loans of 11.1% increased from 10.8% in Q2 and the year-ago quarter.

Q3 Global Consumer Services Group net income of $857M, up 10% Y/Y; revenue net of interest expense was $6.0B, up 11%, primarily on higher net interest income, card member spending, and card fees.

Q3 Global Commercial Services net income of $629M, up 4% Y/Y; revenue net of interest expense rose 7% Y/Y to $3.4B, reflecting higher card member spending.

Q3 Global Merchant and Network Services net income of $600M, up 3% Y/Y; revenue net of interest expense increased 5% to $1.7B, primarily reflecting increased card member spending.

Conference call at 8:30 AM.

Previously: American Express EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Oct. 18)