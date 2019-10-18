Rigel Pharma not quite there with European application for fostamatinib

Despite announcing a lineup of positive opinions today, the European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP could only muster a "positive trend vote" for Rigel Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:RIGL) fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia (low blood platelets) in adults who have not responded to other treatments.

Rigal chief Raul Rodriguez says, "During the EMA review process for fostamatinib in adult chronic ITP, we have had very constructive interactions with the committee. We are pleased with this positive trend vote from the CHMP this week, which brings us one step closer to potentially providing a new therapeutic option for a patient population that has a clear unmet clinical need."

CHMP should issue a final opinion at next month's meeting.