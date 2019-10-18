Schlumberger swings to large loss but adjusted earnings top consensus

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) +1.1% pre-market after Q3 adjusted earnings topped Wall Street expectations, as results continue to be underpinned by international investment levels while growth in North America land operations remains sluggish as customers maintained capital discipline, reducing drilling and fracking activity.

SLB's unadjusted net loss was $11.38B, or $8.22/share, which included a $12.7B charge related to goodwill, intangible assets and fixed assets; the company reported a net profit of $644M, or $0.46/share, in the year-ago quarter.

New CEO Olivier Le Peuch had warned investors of a "significant" charge when he delivered his first public remarks early last month.

Q3 revenue edged 0.5% higher Y/Y to $8.54B, as an 11% drop in North America revenue to $2.85B was offset by 8% growth in international revenue to $5.63B, though both segments rose 2%-3% Q/Q.

"Market uncertainty... is weighing on future oil demand outlook in a climate where trade concerns are seen as challenging global economic growth," the company warns.

SLB expects FY 2019 capex of $1.6B-$1.7B vs. $2.2B spent in 2018.