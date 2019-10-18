Vaalco confirms oil discovery at Gabon appraisal well

Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY) +8.5% pre-market after saying it encountered oil sands at its Etame appraisal well located offshore Gabon.

EGY says the first well of its three-well campaign offshore Gabon was successfully drilled to a total depth of 10,260 ft. and encountered both Gamba and Dentale oil sands.

EGY estimates gross recoverable oil resources of 2.5M-10.5M barrels of oil present in subcropping Dentale reservoirs.

The company also says the well identified an oil column which was thicker than expected in the Gamba reservoir, which may result in higher ultimate oil recovery from the two planned appraisal wells than previously expected.