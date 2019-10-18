State Street Q3 beats on strong sequential NII growth (updated)

State Street (NYSE:STT) jumps 3.9% in premarket trading after Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.51 blows past the average analyst estimate of $1.40

"Despite an uncertain revenue environment, we saw sequential fee revenue growth in FX trading services in our Global Markets business and strong NII," said President and CEO Ron O'Hanley.

Q3 net interest income of $644M rose 5.1% Q/Q, fell 4.2% Y/Y; net interest margin on FTE basis of 1.42% increased from 1.38% in Q2 and fell from 1.48% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total fee revenue of $2.26B was flat vs. Q2 and fell 2.5% Y/Y.

Q3 pretax margin of 24.8% vs. 25.0% in Q2 and 29.9% in Q3 2018.

"While our pre-tax margin and return on equity fell short of medium-term targets, we remain committed to our 2019 expense program and the expected realization of $400M in savings by year end," O'Hanley said.

Investment Servicing mandates announced in Q3 totaled $1.0% with quarter-end servicing assets remaining to be installed in future periods of $1.2T.

Investment Management net inflows of $13B in Q3, driven by cash and ETF inflows.

Q3 assets under custody/administration of $32.9T, up 0.4% Q/Q and down 3.2% Y/Y.

Q3 assets under management of $2.95T, up 1.2% Q/Q and up 5.1% Y/Y.

Q3 return on average common equity of 9.7% slipped from 10.1% in Q2 and 14.0% in Q3 2018.

Q4 outlook: Sees fee revenue up 1%-2% sequentially, driven by CRD seasonality.

Sees Q4 NII down 3%-5% Q/Q, adjusting for Q3 2019 episodic market-related benefits, driven by lower long-end rates.

Sees expenses excluding notable items roughly flat vs. Q3.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

