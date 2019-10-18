Gentex narrowed its FY2019 outlook

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) reports Automotive net sales rose 3.4% to $464.3M in Q3, driven primarily by strength in Full Display Mirror shipments, as well as an 18% increase in exterior auto-dimming mirror unit shipments.

Total auto-dimming mirror shipment units +6% Y/Y to 10,841.

Gross margin rate up 10 bps to 37.7%.

Operating margin rate decreased 90 bps to 26.8%.

The company repurchased 3.6M shares during the quarter at an average price of $27.07 per share, for a total of $96.6M.

Q4 Guidance: Net sales: $430M to $455M; Gross margin rate: 35% to 36%.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: $1.84B to $1.87B; Gross margin rate: 36.6% to 37%; Operating expense: $198M to $200M; Tax rate: 16% to 16.5%; Capex: $90M to $100M; D&A: $104M to $107M.

GNTX +1.49% premarket.

Previously: Gentex EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Oct. 18)