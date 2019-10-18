Google hires first Chief Health Officer

Google (GOOG,GOOGL) taps Karen DeSalvo as its first Chief Health Officer, which comes weeks after Alphabet hired former FDA Commissioner Robert Califf to lead its health and strategy policy.

DeSalvo, who previously served in President Barack Obama’s Health and Human Services Department, will report to David Feinberg, the former Geisinger CEO who Google appointed last year to head its $3B health push.

DeSalvo will advise Google on doctors and other healthcare professionals across the cloud and Verily units.

Califf and DeSalvo will both start later this year.