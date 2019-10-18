Verrica Pharma reports positive data from VP-102 trial

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) announces positive data from three abstracts evaluating the efficacy and safety of VP-102 (cantharidin 0.7% Topical Solution) for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum and common warts.
Pooled analyses of the Phase 3 CAMP studies in molluscum contagiosum showed VP-102 achieved statistically significantly higher rate of complete lesion clearance and percentage of subjects with > 75% and > 90% lesion clearance rates over the course of therapy compared to vehicle.
VP-102 achieved positive results in the COVE-1 study on the endpoint of complete clearance of all common warts at Day 84 (primary endpoint) as well as Day 147 (exploratory endpoint).
