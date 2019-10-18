Dry bulk shipping rates dip again

The Baltic Dry Index fell back for the sixth day in a row with a 0.32% drop to 1,855.

Panamax rates were down 1.15% to $14,751, while Capesize rates were essentially flat at $25,117.

Of interest broadly to the shipping sector today, China reported Q3 GDP growth of 6.0% vs. 6.2% in Q2 and 6.1% consensus expectation.

Related stocks: Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX), DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE), Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM), Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM), Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS), Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB), Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT), Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK), Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL), Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP), EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY), Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK).

Related ETFs: SEA, BDRY