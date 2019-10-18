BP planning largest acetic acid plant via new China venture

BP says it signed a memorandum of understanding with China's Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical to explore the creation of a joint venture to build and operate a 1M mt/year acetic acid plant in eastern China.

BP says the potential new plant, which would be an addition to ZPCC's major integrated refining and petrochemical manufacturing complex at Zhoushan, would be its largest acetic acid producing site in the world.

China is the world's largest acetic acid market and accounts for more than half of global production capacity.