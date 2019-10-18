Wolfe Research boosts E*Trade EPS estimates, price target

Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak expects E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares to rally even though questions surrounding potential for M&A/strategic alternatives overshadowed positive trends highlighted in Q3 results in the earnings call.

ETFC rises 3.6% in premarket trading.

Chubak, with an outperform rating on E*Trade, sees higher cash balances and more aggressive expense initiatives driving consensus higher and supporting a higher standalone valuation.

ETFC trimmed its 2023 EPS target to $6 from $7, but sees a path to $7 by 2024.

Chubak raises ETFC 2020 estimate to $3.36 from $3.06 (compares with consensus of $3.35) and 2021 estimate to $3.38 from $2.95 (compares with $3.43 consensus); boosts price target to $46 from $43.

Chubak's outperform rating on ETFC contrasts with Quant rating of Bearish; agrees with the Sell-Side average rating of Outperform (5 Buy, 6 Outperform, 6 Hold, 1 Underperform).