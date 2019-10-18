Moody's takes more positive view of U.S. mortgage insurers

Moody's Investors Service has taken notice of the U.S. mortgage insurance sector's improved credit profile over the past several years, pointing to strong net income, improved capital adequacy, and the use of excess of loss reinsurance through insurance-linked notes issued to investors as well as traditional reinsurance coverage. As a result, Moody's took these rating actions:

Upgrades Radian Guaranty's insurance financial strength rating to Baa1 from Baa2 and Radian Group's (NYSE:RDN) senior unsecured debt to Ba1 from Ba2; outlook stable.

Upgrades Essent Guaranty's IFS to A3 from Baa1; outlook stable. Essent is the principal U.S. mortgage insurance operating subsidiary of Bermuda-domiciled Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT).

Upgrades Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp. IFS ratings to Baa1 from Baa2 and MGIC Investment's (NYSE:MTG) senior unsecured debt to Ba1 from Ba2; outlook stable.

Upgrades National Mortgage Insurance Corp. IFS to Baa2 from Baa3 and NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) senior unsecured credit facility to Ba2 from Ba3; outlook stable.

Affirms Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) insurance subsidiaries' IFS at A3; outlook to positive from stable.

Affirms Genworth Financial's (NYSE:GNW) primary U.S. mortgage insurance subsidiary IFS at Baa3; rating outlook for Genworth Mortgage Insurance Corp. is positive.