Mizuho likes UnitedHealth Group after Q3 beat

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) initiated with Buy rating and $11 (140% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) initiated with Buy rating and $13 (207% upside) price target at Wainwright. Shares up 6% premarket.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) initiated with Buy rating and $270 (11% upside) price target at Mizuho Securities. Shares up 1% after hours.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) initiated with Buy rating and $316 (11% upside) price target at Mizuho.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) initiated with Neutral rating and $262 (5% upside) price target at Mizuho.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) initiated with Buy rating and $76 (21% upside) price target at Guggenheim. Shares up 2% premarket.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) initiated with Buy rating and $58 (22% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) upgraded to Buy with a $7 (62% upside) price target at UBS citing an attractive entry point considering its revenue growth outlook. Shares up 13% premarket.

Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) downgraded to Neutral with a $150 (10% upside) price target at BofA Merrill Lynch.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) downgraded to Hold with a $145 (7% downside risk) price target at Canaccord Genuity.