Investors Real Estate gains a bull in Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne starts coverage of Investors Real Estate (NYSE:IRET) with a buy-equivalent rating as he's "highly impressed with the multi-year corporate turnaround."
New management team has made "significant investments" in operating infrastructure, transforming the REIT from a mixed-asset Dakotas-focused portfolio into a pure-play multifamily REIT in the Midwest.
Sees portfolios and strategies similar to IRET's as "highly recession-resistant in any future economic cycles.
Sets $83 price target.
via Bloomberg.
Before this action, Sell-Side average rating was Outperform (4 Buy, 2 Outperform, 1 Hold).
