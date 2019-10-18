Investors Real Estate gains a bull in Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne starts coverage of Investors Real Estate (NYSE:IRET) with a buy-equivalent rating as he's "highly impressed with the multi-year corporate turnaround."

New management team has made "significant investments" in operating infrastructure, transforming the REIT from a mixed-asset Dakotas-focused portfolio into a pure-play multifamily REIT in the Midwest.

Sees portfolios and strategies similar to IRET's as "highly recession-resistant in any future economic cycles.

Sets $83 price target.

via Bloomberg.

Before this action, Sell-Side average rating was Outperform (4 Buy, 2 Outperform, 1 Hold).