Caterpillar cut at Morgan Stanley on weakness in two biggest segments

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) -1.8% pre-market after Morgan Stanley downgraded shares to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $145 price target, trimmed from $150, citing increasing downside risks to the company's Construction and Energy and Transportation segments.

Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis says CAT's U.S. Construction Equipment market peaked in 2019 and that its Energy and Transportation markets will fail to re-accelerate in 2020, prompting her to forecast negative growth in the company's two largest business segments in 2020.

CAT's Resources segment and share repurchases continue to support earnings but are unable to fully offset the other headwinds, Yakavonis says, as her updated CAT estimates now call for a mild Y/Y earnings decline in 2020.

CAT's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors Rating are Neutral/Hold.