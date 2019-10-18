Cash flows into passive U.S. equity funds in September - Morningstar

In Morningstar's September U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund report, passive U.S. equity funds saw inflows of $22.9B, while active U.S. equity funds had $19.1B in outflows.

During Q3, the entirety of net flows to U.S. mutual funds went to the cheapest decile (10%) of funds.

U.S. stock funds' inflows of $3.8B in September compares with outflows of $15.8B in August and $16.9B in July; the category is still "solidly negative" YTD.

Taxable-bond funds attracted $36.0B of new inflows in September, recovering from a below-trend $16.3B worth of inflows in August. Muni-bond funds took in $5.8B in the month and are on track for a record year of inflows.

Among all U.S. fund families, BlackRock/iShares led in September with $17.8B in long-term inflows, followed by Vanguard, which slipped out of the top spot with ~$14.4B in inflows.