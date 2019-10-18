Petrobras oil production popped in Q3

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) +1.2% pre-market after reporting a jump in Q3 production to 2.88M boe/day, up 14.6% Y/Y and 9.3% Q/Q, as investments in its deepwater, pre-salt zone show signs of paying off.

August monthly production reached a new record high 3M boe/day and daily production hit a high of 3.1M boe/day during the month, PBR says, adding that it is on target to reach its annual production target of 2.7M boe/day, which was lowered in July from 2.8M.

PBR says production in its core pre-salt region surged 17% from the prior quarter, while post-salt production, which also takes place in deep waters, as well as onshore production remained roughly even Q/Q.